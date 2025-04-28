Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Stock Up 3.0 %
CIZN opened at $8.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.02. Citizens has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $11.00.
Citizens Company Profile
