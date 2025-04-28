Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Stock Up 3.0 %

CIZN opened at $8.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.02. Citizens has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

