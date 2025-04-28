Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on Veradigm from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.
Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
