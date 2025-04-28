Vicor (VICR) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Vicor to post earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $96.63 million for the quarter.
Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Vicor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $96.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.03 million.
Vicor Price Performance
Vicor stock opened at $51.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average of $51.26. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.02 and a beta of 1.75. Vicor has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $65.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.
About Vicor
Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.
