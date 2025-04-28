Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB) to Buyback $50.00 million in Shares

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 25th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BHRB opened at $51.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $771.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $75.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.05 and its 200 day moving average is $61.80.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $83.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burke & Herbert Financial Services will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 1,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.48 per share, with a total value of $64,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 244,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,756,010.40. The trade was a 0.41 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell bought 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $66,553.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 91,361 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,655.18. This trade represents a 1.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 19,140 shares of company stock worth $1,195,743. Company insiders own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other.

