Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share and revenue of $281.15 million for the quarter.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 74.02%. On average, analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

APAM stock opened at $37.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.99. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $49.54.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.