Polaris (PII) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Polaris to post earnings of ($0.92) per share and revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. Polaris has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.140 EPS.
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. On average, analysts expect Polaris to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:PII opened at $34.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.07. Polaris has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $90.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.15.
PII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $67.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Baird R W lowered Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Polaris from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. KeyCorp lowered Polaris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.64.
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.
