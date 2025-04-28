Polaris (PII) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Polaris to post earnings of ($0.92) per share and revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. Polaris has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.140 EPS.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. On average, analysts expect Polaris to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:PII opened at $34.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.07. Polaris has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $90.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.73%.

PII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $67.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Baird R W lowered Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Polaris from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. KeyCorp lowered Polaris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PII

About Polaris

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.