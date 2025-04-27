Mendel Capital Management LLC Sells 118 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mendel Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,372 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 2.9% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,235,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $503,517,000 after buying an additional 809,352 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $541,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Walmart by 4.2% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 9,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 10.9% in the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $504,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $3,754,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,281 shares in the company, valued at $25,419,362.80. This represents a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $374,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,096,455 shares in the company, valued at $102,518,542.50. This trade represents a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,533 shares of company stock worth $13,241,740 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.58.

NYSE:WMT opened at $95.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $180.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.83 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

