Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $884.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $839.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $827.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $817.91. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $973.00 to $928.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,017.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.