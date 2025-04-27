Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Raises Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 54,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,759,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,247,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $771,876,000 after acquiring an additional 225,568 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $638,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $424.02 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $409.85 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $487.28 and its 200 day moving average is $527.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $160.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $667.00 price objective (up from $650.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.95.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.67, for a total value of $5,166,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,506,950.58. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total value of $5,753,421.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,984,264.64. This represents a 26.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,900 shares of company stock worth $13,106,062. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

