3,451 Shares in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Bought by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,047,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $529,792,000 after buying an additional 43,537 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Five Below by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,420,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,012,000 after purchasing an additional 86,271 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,320,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,642 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 732,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 658,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,122,000 after acquiring an additional 77,483 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $75.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.38 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.37.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $45,575.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $987,830.32. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Five Below from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Five Below from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Five Below from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.30.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

