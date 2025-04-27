Whalerock Point Partners LLC Buys 229 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,542 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 3.8% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total value of $815,313.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,094.56. The trade was a 34.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $874,480.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,500. This represents a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,205 shares of company stock worth $48,842,490. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.1 %

V stock opened at $335.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $366.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.17.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

