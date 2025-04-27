Best Cybersecurity Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 26th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Dell Technologies, Fortinet, Tyler Technologies, and Emerson Electric are the seven Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.96. The company had a trading volume of 55,957,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,435,946. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

CRWD stock traded up $10.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $424.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,330,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,053,794. The company has a market capitalization of $105.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 833.11, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $455.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,534,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,818,611. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.70. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $208.39. The company has a market cap of $118.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.83, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Shares of DELL stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $95.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,465,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,390,365. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

FTNT traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,349,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,546. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The firm has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.33 and its 200-day moving average is $95.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Tyler Technologies (TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

TYL traded down $6.70 on Friday, reaching $523.80. The company had a trading volume of 543,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,807. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $452.57 and a fifty-two week high of $661.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $577.35 and its 200 day moving average is $593.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TYL

Emerson Electric (EMR)

Emerson Electric Co., a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $105.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,636,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,578. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The company has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EMR

Recommended Stories