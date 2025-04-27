Healthcare Stocks Worth Watching – April 26th

Alphabet, UnitedHealth Group, and ServiceNow are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Alphabet stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.96. The stock had a trading volume of 55,957,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,435,946. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.43. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH traded down $6.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $418.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,255,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,126. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $503.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $535.01. The company has a market capitalization of $382.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $412.02 and a twelve month high of $630.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW stock traded up $7.51 on Friday, hitting $946.08. 2,886,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,303. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $838.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $967.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market cap of $195.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Recommended Stories