Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,993 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,841,103 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,708,000 after buying an additional 523,244 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,058,000. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 665.6% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 146,911 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after purchasing an additional 127,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Bailey Securities LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.9 %

QCOM stock opened at $148.56 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The stock has a market cap of $164.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.11 and its 200 day moving average is $159.44.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 38.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.21.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares in the company, valued at $80,596.63. This trade represents a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,010.46. This represents a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,666 shares of company stock valued at $5,047,052. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

