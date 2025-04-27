iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 916.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,221 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 27,586 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,013,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 436,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,119,000 after purchasing an additional 119,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $88.89 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $101.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.93. The firm has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.3256 dividend. This represents a $3.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

