Whalerock Point Partners LLC Sells 1,740 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.71.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $138.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.70 and a 200 day moving average of $152.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.37%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

