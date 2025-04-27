Leslie Global Wealth LLC Takes $544,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Leslie Global Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $56,600,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Tesla by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 12,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 383.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in Tesla by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,500. This trade represents a 12.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,643,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Argus set a $410.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.46.

Tesla Stock Up 9.8 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $284.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $167.41 and a one year high of $488.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.02. The company has a market capitalization of $916.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.68, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

