The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,251,142,000 after purchasing an additional 875,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,957,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,525,046,000 after buying an additional 257,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $5,032,910,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Home Depot by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,455,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,845,098,000 after acquiring an additional 647,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,552,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,715,668,000 after acquiring an additional 125,441 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HD opened at $357.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $355.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $363.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.66%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KGI Securities upgraded Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

