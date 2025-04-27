Oxford Asset Management LLP Acquires 3,068 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 73,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after buying an additional 18,057 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 94,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 278,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,212,000 after buying an additional 16,786 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 105,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.14.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.1 %

MDT opened at $84.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.26. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $96.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

