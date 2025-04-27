Two Sigma Securities LLC Trims Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Two Sigma Securities LLC cut its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 482.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 5,533.3% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $153.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $139.70 and a one year high of $200.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.47.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 36.56%.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total value of $201,029.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,244.30. This trade represents a 9.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $55,804.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,196.26. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,862 shares of company stock valued at $312,254. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.40.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

