The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,626 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 17,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,908,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $177.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.69. The stock has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.24. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $196.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Melius Research set a $204.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on BA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.