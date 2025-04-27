Whalerock Point Partners LLC Purchases 1,940 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,618 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 1.2% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,228,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $148,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 81,079 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,795,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $126.64 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.39 and a 52-week high of $131.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.95 and a 200-day moving average of $121.45. The company has a market capitalization of $141.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

