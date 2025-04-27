Whalerock Point Partners LLC Buys 304 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.6% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 82,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 182,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,948,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $4,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 9,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total transaction of $5,753,421.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,984,264.64. This represents a 26.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total transaction of $2,010,263.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,759,736.32. This represents a 25.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $13,106,062. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TMO opened at $424.02 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $409.85 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $487.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $527.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

