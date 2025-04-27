Whalerock Point Partners LLC Grows Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. RTX accounts for 1.0% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in RTX by 2,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

RTX Trading Up 2.8 %

RTX stock opened at $125.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $136.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.74.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.90%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 19,431 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total value of $2,464,239.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,880.44. The trade was a 39.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

