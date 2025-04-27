Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 216.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,640,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,804,988 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 5.0% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $72,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,908,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,461 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 1,080,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,513,000 after purchasing an additional 736,580 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.5% during the 4th quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 39,692 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 21,911 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.78.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.2488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

