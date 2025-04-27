Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,973,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,299,000 after acquiring an additional 56,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,026,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,321,000 after purchasing an additional 60,458 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Marriott International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,720,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,682,000 after buying an additional 15,923 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,661,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,144 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,469,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,662,000 after purchasing an additional 512,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total transaction of $3,610,934.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,393.97. The trade was a 29.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total value of $4,031,458.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,395.74. This represents a 50.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Marriott International from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Melius Research raised shares of Marriott International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $308.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, April 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MAR

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $236.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.41. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $307.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.