Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.7% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 95,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $22,590,921.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,788 shares in the company, valued at $39,973,188.84. The trade was a 36.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $5,259,037.11. Following the sale, the president now owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,355,220.52. This represents a 29.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,754 shares of company stock worth $29,397,793 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BR opened at $237.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.73. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $188.30 and a one year high of $247.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.