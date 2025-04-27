Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $287.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.44. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.08 and a 1-year high of $365.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $418.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Quanta Services from $323.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $407.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.70.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

