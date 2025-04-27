Toy Stocks To Follow Today – April 26th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, and Kroger are the three Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $977.16. 1,779,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,487. The company has a market capitalization of $433.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $966.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $955.52. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $715.00 and a 12 month high of $1,078.24.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $95.02. The stock had a trading volume of 15,311,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,802,963. Walmart has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of KR traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.03. 8,847,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,531,526. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.78 and its 200-day moving average is $62.31. Kroger has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $73.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

