Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $1,495,582,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $523,541,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Eaton by 42,255.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 732,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,036,000 after acquiring an additional 730,594 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Eaton by 390.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 539,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,421,000 after acquiring an additional 429,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3,508.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 401,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,321,000 after purchasing an additional 390,595 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Melius lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $396.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Eaton from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eaton from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.22.

Eaton Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $288.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $281.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.21. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The firm has a market cap of $113.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.79%.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.