Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,978,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,297,000 after purchasing an additional 47,350 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 38.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $653,160,000 after buying an additional 876,182 shares during the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $2,634,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 5,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TMUS. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. HSBC downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,533. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $232.77 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.61 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $264.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.76.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

