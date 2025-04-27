2,132 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Bought by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.25.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $377,068.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,517.60. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,122. The trade was a 53.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $216.37 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.09 and a 52-week high of $265.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 60.99%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

