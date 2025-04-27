293,944 Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Bought by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 293,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NU. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $23,979,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of NU by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 74,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Compass Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NU by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 57,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 38,518 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund grew its position in NU by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 6,825,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,715,000 after buying an additional 3,023,316 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at $607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NU shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.47.

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $12.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.24. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

