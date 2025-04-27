Second Half Financial Partners LLC Sells 4,323 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 0.9% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $702,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 728,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,515,000 after purchasing an additional 61,110 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,239,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,644,000 after purchasing an additional 198,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $1,761,252.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,008.24. This trade represents a 32.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $418,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,876. This trade represents a 10.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,931 shares of company stock worth $10,492,868 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.47.

ICE stock opened at $163.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.34 and a twelve month high of $177.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

