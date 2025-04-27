Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 15,404 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,413 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,404 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.12% of D.R. Horton worth $52,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHI. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.15.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $124.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.44 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.11%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

