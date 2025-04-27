McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE MCD opened at $316.60 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.78. The company has a market capitalization of $226.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.74.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,155,997.80. The trade was a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 10,459 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.71, for a total value of $3,228,797.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,918.26. The trade was a 69.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,247 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.