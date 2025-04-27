Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 570.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,230 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $2,008,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 406,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,324,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 28,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.32.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $226,717.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,599.36. This represents a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $46.89 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 83.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 325.00%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

