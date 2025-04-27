Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Sells 12,523 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 80.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,523 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Bolthouse Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $715,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $11,163,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $199.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The company has a market cap of $128.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.15.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

