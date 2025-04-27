Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Has $40.55 Million Stake in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,185,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,855 shares during the quarter. HashiCorp comprises approximately 4.9% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $40,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the fourth quarter worth $18,554,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in HashiCorp by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 72,088 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in HashiCorp by 41.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 1,512.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 720,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,663,000 after purchasing an additional 676,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,869,000 after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

HashiCorp Stock Performance

Shares of HCP opened at $34.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HCP

About HashiCorp

(Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.