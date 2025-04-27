29,025 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Acquired by Leslie Global Wealth LLC

Leslie Global Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 29,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,169,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.4% of Leslie Global Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $167.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.96. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

