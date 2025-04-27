Piedmont Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,089 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Piedmont Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 0.6% of Piedmont Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Piedmont Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,679,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,752,000 after buying an additional 86,538 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,701,000. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 739.7% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 83,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 73,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $73.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.74. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.2404 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

