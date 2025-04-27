Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,689 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $253.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.82. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The firm has a market cap of $251.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

