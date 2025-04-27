iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Raised by Whalerock Point Partners LLC

Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,672,147,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,441,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,865,251,000 after acquiring an additional 352,358 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,878,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,740,740,000 after acquiring an additional 199,487 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,868,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,797,000 after acquiring an additional 440,218 shares during the last quarter.

IWM opened at $194.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.85. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

