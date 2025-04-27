Berger Financial Group Inc Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,652 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $22,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $98.60 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.99 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.85 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.98.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.