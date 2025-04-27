Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,821,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Ariston Services Group grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,348,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $214.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.04. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $213.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.10.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

