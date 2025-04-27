Berger Financial Group Inc Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $493,000. Invst LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 241,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.7 %

PSX stock opened at $103.98 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $152.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.