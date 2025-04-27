Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $30,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Keyvantage Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $644,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 90,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Melius downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Melius Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.79.

LMT opened at $477.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $455.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.64. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $418.88 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company has a market cap of $112.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

In related news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

