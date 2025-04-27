Mendel Capital Management LLC Sells 1,052 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Mendel Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $88.89 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $101.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.70 and a 200 day moving average of $89.93. The stock has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.3256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

