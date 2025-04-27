Broad Run Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Broad Run Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. CDW accounts for 4.1% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Broad Run Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CDW worth $29,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDW. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CDW by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in CDW by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in CDW by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CDW from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.38.

CDW Price Performance

CDW stock opened at $157.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $137.31 and a 52-week high of $248.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 55.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

