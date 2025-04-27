First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000.

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $86.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $80.66 and a 1-year high of $94.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.2159 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

